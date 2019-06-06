Bagudu reappoints SSG, CoS

Bagudu reappoints SSG, CoS

Thursday, June 6, 2019 8:27 am


Governor Bagudu

 Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has approved the reappointment of Alhaji Babale Yauri as Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Alhaji Suleiman Argungu as  Chief of Staff (CoS).
The reappointment is contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Bagudu, Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.
Dakingari noted that Bagudu had affirmed confidence on the ability, capability and dedication of  Yauri to continue with his service as SSG.
In the same vein, the governor described Argungu as loyal and experienced public officer who contributed to the attainment of good governance.
Both appointments are with immediate effect.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Argungu is a former Deputy Governor of the state and served as Director -General, Campaign Organization of incumbent Gov. Bagudu in 2015 and 2019 general elections.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Monarch rallies support for new Gombe Governor
    36 mins ago

    English Premier League clubs vote to allow VAR replays on big screens
    42 mins ago

    Ronaldo’s hat-trick sends Portugal to Nations League final
    8 hours ago

    Second leg tie of 2018/2019 African Champions League final match to be replayed
    10 hours ago

    Police arrest 3 traffic robbery suspects in Lagos
    10 hours ago

    Commandant wants regular engagement of youths
    10 hours ago

    Insecurity: Kano cancels traditional Hawan Nasarawa
    11 hours ago

    16 persons killed by bandits in Zamfara on Sallah day

    These Might Interest You...