Bamigboye advises Rohr on AFCON 2019

Bamigboye advises Rohr on AFCON 2019

Monday, June 3, 2019 8:50 am


Rohr

Godwin Bamigboye, Board member of FCT Football Association (FA) on Monday called on Super Eagles coach Gernort Rohr to use the best legs at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2019 in Egypt.

Bamigboye told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that only competent and talented players could bring the desired glory to Nigeria in the nations cup.

He urged the coach to select the players based on merit and not based on club affiliation.

“Many of our players in Europe are average players in their various clubs unlike some of the Nigerian based players.

“I mean many of those European based players are not regulars in their clubs and it may likely affect their performance,” Bamigboye said.

The FA board member said that football was no longer played with big names or big clubs but result oriented.

He explained Nigeria needed to be outstanding in Egypt in order to restore confidence of football fans in the country.

Bamigboye urged Nigerians to be hopeful, saying that the present crop of the super Eagles would not let them down.

NAN reports that the super Eagles will be opening their Group B nation’s cup campaign against Burundi on June 22

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    20 mins ago

    Serena knew she had no chance at French Open says Mouratoglou
    24 mins ago

    9th NASS: Dogara denies scheming to emerge Speaker
    1 hour ago

    Nigeria should care for women – Ooni at Ifa festival
    2 hours ago

    Banditry: Zamfara to invoke death penalty on informants
    2 hours ago

    Gov. Abdulrazaq assures on support for sports development
    3 hours ago

    Gbajabiamila is not Tinubu’s candidate- Orji Kalu
    3 hours ago

    Buhari condoles with COBOM on death of members
    4 hours ago

    Bandits take cover from Governor-led operation