Baru Tasks Staff on Optimum Productivity

… As He Commissions Duke Oil Office Complex

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, has tasked staff of the National Oil Company to bolster their productivity.

The NNPC helmsman’s charge came during his inauguration of a new office complex of its crude oil trading subsidiary, Duke Oil (NNPC Trading), in Abuja.

Performing the inauguration of the building, Dr. Baru said studies had shown that a conducive office environment promotes productivity and enjoined staff of the company to translate their satisfaction with the new office complex into optimum productivity and profitability.

“I have been appropriately briefed on the design and location of the new Duke Oil (NNPC Trading) office building. I am pleased to inform you that it has all the necessary features capable of bolstering staff productivity,” Baru submitted.

He declared at the commissioning of the high-tech office complex located in Maitama, Abuja, that the introduction of new business models which saw the coalescing of Duke Oil, Hyson and Carlson into a single company known as NNPC Trading, under the 12 Business Focus Areas (12 BUFAs) was beginning to pay off.

The 12 BUFAS refers to the 12-point agenda Dr. Baru set for the corporation on assumption of office in July 2016.

“I am pleased to state that the inauguration of the Duke Oil (NNPC Trading) office complex today, perhaps, physicalized the consolidation,” Dr. Baru enthused.

He stated that the company was competing favourably well with other local and international crude oil trading companies, adding that he was impressed with the performance of the company in the last couple of years.

The GMD recalled how, in 2004, as the Managing Director of the company, it was difficult to pay staff, stressing that as at today the company had been transformed into a profit centre.

He explained that the company was still operating under the name of Duke Oil pending the resolution of some legal issues.

The highpoint of the vent was the unveiling of the company’s logo.