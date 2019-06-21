Bauchi Assembly: Oshiomhole urges Gov. Muhammed to respect rule of law

Friday, June 21, 2019 11:53 pm


Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole

The National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has urged Gov. Bala Muhammed of Bauchi State to submit to the rule of law by allowing APC lawmakers who are majority to lead and pilot the affairs of Bauchi State House of Assembly.

Oshiomhole gave the advice on Friday while meeting APC legislators from Bauchi State House of Assembly in Abuja.

The National chairman, who described democracy as a game of numbers, said that democracy must be governed by the rule of law.

“The laws are clear, democracy is a game of numbers. Minority can never preside over majority in a democracy because APC has 22 legislative members, PDP 8 and NNPC 1.

“There is no way PDP can produce the speaker, the deputy speaker and other principal officers,” Oshiomhole said.

According to him, I have briefed the President in full, having met with you earlier when you shared with me the details. I have had conversation with the Governor. So, I have all the facts.

He urged Gov. Muhammed to borrow a leaf from President Muhammadu Buhari to respect the rights and privileges of APC members-elect in the State House of Assembly.

“I recall that our President would always say that the right of our citizens must be respected even during election.

“It is because of that liberal disposition of the President that you can have a PDP person being proclaimed as the Governor of Bauchi State after the last election,” Oshiomhole said.

