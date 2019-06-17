Bayelsa governorship: Ex-President Jonathan’s kinsman, Agadaga joins race for PDP ticket

Bayelsa governorship: Ex-President Jonathan’s kinsman, Agadaga joins race for PDP ticket

Monday, June 17, 2019 6:33 am


INEC Election Ballot Box

Chief Benson Agadaga, an associate and kinsman of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has declared interest to contest the Bayelsa governorship election slated for Nov. 16.

Agadaga, National Chairman, Ogbia Brotherhood Worldwide, a socio-cultural group, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Yenagoa, that he would bring development to the people if elected.

According to him, his aspiration is borne out of his desire to continue to serve the people of Bayelsa at the highest level having served as Commissioner for Information.

Agadaga is the current Special Adviser on Establishment to Bayelsa Governor, Seriake Dickson.

“I seize this opportunity to seek the support and blessings of the foremost socio-cultural organisation of the people of Ogbia kingdom and entire people of Bayelsa to contest in the gubernatorial election.

“This is in furtherance of my passion for public service in many capacities and this time, I seek the office of the governor and I appeal to the people to support my ambition,” he said.

Reacting to the development, King George Lawson, an Ogbia monarch said he was excited over Agadaga’s intention to contest as governor.

“We, the Ogbia people are satisfied with his leadership of Ogbia Brotherhood.

“Considering his antecedents and impressive performance in all the offices he served in the state, Bayelsa people will be full of joy to give him the mandate to serve as governor,” he stated

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    PSG consider Neymar sale as club chairman sends warning to players
    5 mins ago

    Copa America: Qatar in thrilling comeback against Paraguay
    18 mins ago

    Association wants ENSG to provide boarding facilities at NGS, Nike
    28 mins ago

    Cleric prays for Buhari to appoint God-fearing ministers
    40 mins ago

    Kwara Gov reiterates support for basic education
    47 mins ago

    Accident: NPA clears right of way at Tin Can Island Port
    54 mins ago

    Protest forces exam postponement in EKSU
    1 hour ago

    AITEO Cup round of 64 results and of 32 qualifiers

    These Might Interest You...