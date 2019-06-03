Bicycle Day: FRSC wants cycling included in sporting curriculum

FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun, Mr Clement Oladele, gave the advice in Abeokuta on Monday in commemoration of the 2019 World Bicycle Day.

The theme for this year’s World Bicycle Day is: “Cycling for Healthy Life’’.

Oladele, represented by the Deputy Corps Commander Operations, Divis Ogiamien, explained that children from primary and secondary schools should also be encouraged at the early age on the importance of cycling.

The sector commander said that it was important to showcase the importance of riding bicycle ‎to the general public.

He urged Nigerians to embrace cycling for the purpose of an alternative means of transportation within a reasonable distance.

“The purpose of this today is to create awareness so that government and major stakeholders in sports will take it into their sporting activities.

“If you ride a bicycle, you exercise your body . Like what we are doing today, we are trying to let people know the importance of cycling.

“Major stakeholders in sports will now put it into their curriculum; primary and secondary schools and with this, it will encourage our children so that they can equally ride bicycle,’’ Oladele said.

In his address, Mr Lanre Bisiriyu, Ogun Head of Service, commended the FRSC for the programme, saying that it would encourage younger ones to develop interest in riding bicycle.

Bisiriyu noted that the state government would continue to encourage bicycle riding, saying that the theme of the 2019 World Bicycle Day had something to do with healthcare

“When you ride bicycle and you exercise your body , you are already stabilised health wise,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some young cyclists took off from the FRSC Command in Abeokuta through Kuto round about to Governor’s Office, Oke Mosan with FRSC officials to celebrate the day.