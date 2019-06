Big teams eye Round of 32 in AITEO Cup

Following the conclusion of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Super 6 which drew an end to the 2018/2019 NPFL season, the AITEO Cup resumes Round of 64 matches at the weekend.

Enyimba FC of Aba are up against Kano Pillars Feeders at the Kwara Sports Complex in Ilorin on Sunday while Cup holders Rangers International of Enugu and Niger Tornadoes Feeders clash in Ibadan on Saturday.

The Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu is the venue for the clash between Abia Warriors and Heartland Comets, while Yobe Desert Stars face Ambassador FC in Bauchi.

Lokoja Township Stadium welcomes Gombe United and FC IfeanyiUbah Feeders while Katsina United and Gwandu United will battle things out in Gusau.

Jigawa Golden Stars and Insurance FC are up in arms at the Bako Kontagora Stadium in Minna, while Damaturu will bubble for Wikki Tourists of Bauchi and Setraco United.

On Sunday, last year’s finalists Kano Pillars have a session with Aspire FC at the FIFA Goal Project in Abuja, and same day El-Kanemi Warriors will file out against Police of Osogbo in Lafia.

AITEO CUP MEN’S ROUND OF 64 AND REMAINING FIXTURES

Rangers Int’l Vs Tornadoes Feeders (Ibadan, 15 June, 4pm)

Kebbi United Vs Lobi Stars (Kaduna, 15 June, 4pm)

Abia Warriors Vs Heartland Comets (Enugu, 15 June, 4pm)

Ambassador FC Vs Yobe Desert Stars (Bauchi, 15 June, 4pm)

Rivers United Vs FC Timber Loader (Lafia, 15 June, 4pm)

Sokoto United Vs Akwa United (Abuja Goal Project, 15 June, 2pm)

Walli Flamingoes Vs Delta Force (Abuja Goal Project, 15 June, 4pm)

Gombe United Vs FC IfeanyiUbah Feeders (Lokoja, 15 June, 4pm)

Niger Tornadoes Vs Fasbir FC (Birnin Kebbi, 15 June, 4pm)

Enyimba FC Vs Kano Pillars Feeders (Ilorin, 16 June, 4pm)

Gwandu United Vs Katsina United (Gusau, 15 June, 4pm)

Jigawa Golden Stars Vs Insurance FC (Minna, 15 June, 4pm)

Police Osogbo Vs El-Kanemi Warriors (Lafia, 16 June, 4pm)

Setraco United Vs Plateau United (Makurdi, 15 June, 4pm)

Wikki Tourists Vs Qatar FC (Damaturu, 15 June, 4pm)

Layin Zomo FC Vs Sunshine Stars (Lokoja, 16 June, 4pm)

Katsina United Feeders Vs Nasarawa United (Kaduna, 16 June, 4pm)

Kwara United Vs Ben Ayade FC (Neros Nanka, 15 June, 4pm)

Aspire FC Vs Kano Pillars (Abuja Goal Project, 16 June, 4pm)

AITEO CUP MEN’S ROUND OF 64 RESULTS

Gateway United 1 Almar FC 0

Warri Wolves 2 Doma United 1

Cynosure 2 Mighty Jets 2 (Cynosure win 5-4 after penalties)

Yobe Desert Feeders 0 Smart City 1

Osun United 0 Shooting Stars 1

Ekiti United 4 Ebonyi United 0

Spartans 0 Port Harcourt City 1

Kogi United 3 Akure City 3 (Kogi United win 3-0 after penalties)

Amanda FC 1 Calabar Rovers 2

FC De-Leo 1 EFCC 1 (EFCC win 5-4 after penalties)

Aklosendi FC 3 Zabgai FC 1

Crown FC 3 Bayelsa United Feeders 0

Adamawa Heroes 0 ABS FC 7

AITEO CUP WOMEN’S ROUND OF 16 TEAMS

Rivers Angels

Adamawa Queens

Nasarawa Amazons

Sunshine Queens

Ibom Angels

Delta Queens

Confluence Queens

FC Robo

Osun Babes

Vera Gold Angels

Bayelsa Queens

Pelcian Stars

Edo Queens

Olori Babes

Fortress Ladies

Abia Angels

RESULTS

Capital City Dove 0 FC Robo 5

Osun Babes 3 Linda Ayade FC 0 (W/O)

Police Machine 2 Vera Gold Angels 3

Solo Wonders 0 Bayelsa Queens 8

Crystal Academy 1 Pelican Stars 2

Edo Queens 20 YEF Queens 0

Olori Babes 3 Moje Babes 2

Young Talents 99 0 Fortress Ladies 0 (Fortress Ladies win 4-3 after penalties)

Kaduna Queens 1 Abia Angels 3