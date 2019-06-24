Boko Haram: I never said troops lack commitment – Buratai

Boko Haram: I never said troops lack commitment – Buratai

Monday, June 24, 2019 7:05 pm


• Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai:

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Monday denied indicting commanders and soldiers of lack of commitment to ongoing counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in the North-East.

He claimed that he was quoted out of context.

Buratai had at a leadership transformational workshop for middle cadre officers and soldiers in Abuja on June 18 said that some setbacks in operations in recent times stemmed from “insufficient commitment’’ by those at the frontlines.

“It is unfortunate, but the truth is that almost every setback the Nigeria army has had in our operations in recent times can be traced to insufficient willingness to perform assigned tasks.

“Or simply, insufficient commitment to a common national/military course by those at the frontlines.

“Many of those on whom the responsibility for physical actions against the adversary squarely falls are yet to fully take ownership of our common national or Service course,’’ he had said.

But, responding to a question when he visited Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno in Maiduguri on Monday, Buratai said: “Let me categorically say that I never said in my remarks that the troops lack commitment.

“It was completely wrong and I want to believe that somehow, I was quoted out of context and probably with element of mischief.

“If you read that remark which was published on our website, you will see that there is nothing like lack of commitment.

“Some have even gone beyond that and quoted me as saying that the troops are cowards. This is far, far from the truth,’’ he said.

The army chief said it was unfortunate that some journalists and indeed, newspaper houses went to the extent of distorting fact.

He recalled that the statement was made at a training workshop to re-assess operations and find solutions to the challenges being faced in order to do better.

“Counter-insurgency is a complex operation; it is quite fluid,’’ he said, adding that in such operation, “you deal with enemy that you cannot easily identify.’’

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    16 mins ago

    NiMet predicts rains for Tuesday
    37 mins ago

    Court remands 2 men over kidnapping
    1 hour ago

    NASS leadership election: Ex- Senate President, others to probe PDP lawmakers
    1 hour ago

    Alleged certificate fraud: Appeal Court Gives Buhari 5 Days to respond
    1 hour ago

    We will spend our last kobo to eliminate Boko Haram – Gov. Zulum
    2 hours ago

    Fraud: Stop obstructing investigation, CSO advises Emir Sanusi
    2 hours ago

    Zamfara: Police meet hundreds of Fulanis in bid to end banditry
    2 hours ago

    Police kill “Pencil”, notorious kidnap ring leader during gun battle

    These Might Interest You...