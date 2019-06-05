Boko Haram: NSCDC arrest IED supplier in Borno

Wednesday, June 5, 2019 8:58 am


NSCDC-Commandant-General , Abdullahi Muhammadu

 Operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCSC) in Borno on Wednesday, confirmed the arrest of one Aliyu Muhammed, a 24 year-old suspected Boko Haram Improvised Explossive Device(IED) logistics supplier in Maiduguri.

The Commandant of the corps, Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), in Maiduguri.
Abdullahi said that the suspect was nabbed by men of the command on April 25, following intelligence report while he was on his way to supply bomb materials for Boko Haram terrorists.
He said that preliminary investigation conducted by the command, revealed that the suspect supplied mobile phones battery, wrist watches as well as laptop computers used for setting off IEDs designed to inflict massive casualties.
” The suspect who pretends to be a tricycle operator in the town,  has executed many missions for the insurgents.
“He also operates several bank accounts, where he recieves funds for boko haram in the last six months.
“He usually receives large sums of money from the Republic of Chad, through a third party account number to avoid being detected.
“We have so far tracked dozens of his transactions especially at commercial money transfer centers within Maiduguri,”he said.
The NSCDC commandant said Mohammed  and his colleagues have played different roles in masterminding various attacks, in worship centers, market places in Maiduguri and environs.
Abdullahi reitrated the commitment of the command toward complimenting efforts of the army, police and other sister agencies in the counter terrorism campaign in the Northeast.
“The command had within the past two years arrest morethan 25 Boko Haram insurgents, comprising of female suicide bombers, commanders and collaborators in Maiduguri.
“The command had, through the dispute resolution department encauraged morethan 40 terrorist to lay down thier arms and accepted meaninful rehabilitation and reintegration through the Operation Safe Corridor window oppotunity provided by the government,”he said.
He added that the suspect would be handed over to the 7 Division Garison of the army for further interogagion and profilling

