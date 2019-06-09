Borno Governor offers scholarships to 6,000 pioneer students of State University

Borno Governor offers scholarships to 6,000 pioneer students of State University

Sunday, June 9, 2019 1:48 pm


Prof. Umara-Zulum

Gov. Babagana Umara of Borno has offered scholarships to 6,000 pioneer students to be offered admission into the Borno State University (BSU) to kick start its academic activities.

Umara made the pledge during an assessment visit to the university on Sunday in Maiduguri.

He said that 100 remedial students would be admitted from the 25 local government area of the state on scholarship to study sciences.

“One hundred students from each of the 27 local governments will be admitted and two hundred from the Maiduguri Metropolis Council (MMC) and Jere will be admitted respectively.

“It is expected that after a rigorous training of the new intakes and after graduation, 3,000 of them will be absorbed in to the Mega schools and the other existing schools in the state.

“Another 3,000 will be enrolled in social sciences; after which we will facilitate their employments into the military and para-military.

“The scholarships covers their remedial as well as all expenses to cover their duration degree studies, which will also include tuition fees and accommodation,’’ said Umara.

According to him, plans are under way to introduce medicine programme in the university in 2030.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    10 mins ago

    Kwara Gov.restates commitment to fulfill campaign promises
    13 mins ago

    Dasuki: Ex-AGF Malami faces disciplinary panel over professional misconduct
    34 mins ago

    Okediran Presents “Tales of A Troubadour”
    37 mins ago

    Gov. Makinde issues proclamation on Oyo State 9th Assembly
    41 mins ago

    NEWS ANALYSIS:KWARA STATE, SARAKI, BIRD OF ILL-OMEN
    44 mins ago

    Sane, Reus score in Germany’s away win in Euro 2020 qualifier
    56 mins ago

    Five die in auto crash in Abuja
    1 hour ago

    Sen. Goje: OAGF has constitutional power to takeover any criminal case, says EFCC

    These Might Interest You...