Buhari condemns bandits’ attacks in Sokoto

Sunday, June 9, 2019 11:41 pm


Bandits

 President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday expressed deep shock and sadness over the death of scores of people during Saturday’s banditry attacks in three communities in Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

A statement by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Sunday, said the President had since been briefed about the incident while arrests had so far been made by the Police.

He condoled with Gov. Aminu Tambuwal and the people of the State over the tragic incident.

The President condemned all acts of violence and terrorism against innocent Nigerians, reiterating that perpetrators and sponsors of such dastardly acts would be held accountable under the law.

He prayed for the quick recovery of all those injured and assured that his administration would not relent in the fight to neutralise terrorists, bandits and kidnappers around the country.

