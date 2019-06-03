Buhari has not approved State/LG police – Presidency

The Presidency said President Muhammadu Buhari it will be premature and pre-emptive to suggest that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved establishment of state and local government police as recommended in the report on the reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) he received on Monday.

The Presidency, in a statement by Mallam Garba Shehu, special adviser on media and publicity to President Buhari said the decision to approve recommendation of the panel for establishment of state of local government police will be taken after the production of a white paper on the report expected to be produced within three months.

“President Buhari’s specific directive is that a three-man panel be set up to produce the white paper.

“The report of the white paper committee will form the basis of the decisions of the government on the many recommendations, including the setting up of state and local government police made by the Ojukwu panel.