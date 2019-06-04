Buhari: I will not allow criminals, mass murderers to hold Nigeria to ransom

Tuesday, June 4, 2019 9:53 am


Buhari:

President Muhammadu Buhari has reassured Nigerians that under no circumstances would criminals and mass murderers be allowed to hold the country to ransom, assuring that ‘‘their days are numbered because this administration will pursue them relentlessly and bring them to justice.”

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said the President made his feelings known in his Sallah message to Nigerians to celebrate the end of the Ramadan fasting season.

President Buhari also used the occasion to commiserate with victims of terrorism, kidnapping and banditry in the country while expressing his satisfaction at the conduct of peaceful elections in Nigeria, despite what he called “doomsday predictions of social disharmony.”

He commended INEC for a good job despite the initial difficulties and praised the voters for their tenacity and strong faith in the democratic process.

“Before the 2019 general elections, prophets of doom didn’t give the country a chance to conduct peaceful elections. Despite these fears, the country overcame its political challenges.

“For abandoning their businesses in order to vote, the voters had demonstrated great patriotism in coming out to exercise their civic duty.

“Let me use this opportunity once again to reassure all Nigerians that your sacrifices in voting for me won’t be in vain. I will ensure the ordinary voters feel the positive impact of government,” the President said.

On the lessons of the Ramadan, President Buhari urged Muslims to always put humanity before personal interests.

He said: “The Ramadan period is meant to reinforce us spiritually, therefore, we should use religion as an inspiration to do good at all times.

“The virtues of the Ramadan should be sustained beyond the celebration.

”Going back to bad ways after the Ramadan might defeat the essence of the message and lessons the fasting period was supposed to inculcate in the hearts and minds of the Muslim faithful.”

 

