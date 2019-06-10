Buhari: Security agencies capable of protecting Nigerians

Buhari: Security agencies capable of protecting Nigerians

Monday, June 10, 2019 8:58 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that the security and law enforcement agencies are capable of safeguarding the country, its people and property.

The president gave the assurance when he responded to concerns raised by a delegation of Zamfara Advocacy Group during an audience at the State House, Abuja, on Monday.

According to him, the military and the police have been taking drastic measures to check the activities of some local elements threatening the peace of the communities, including preventing farmers from going to their farms.

“I assure you, I get daily reports from people in the field and traditional rulers. I also meet regularly with the leadership of the security agencies, and they have been directed to deploy their personnel to secure the society,” President Buhari said.

He described as “unfortunate” the failure of local leadership in intelligence- gathering.

The President enjoined community and traditional leaders to monitor closely the activities of people in their domain with a view to assisting law enforcement agencies to secure the communities.

While commending the new governor of Zamfara, Bello Matawalle, for being proactive in addressing the security challenges, the President urged royal fathers to go back to their cultural roles.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Usman Balarabe, who congratulated President Buhari on his re-election, said the “situation in Zamfara remains dire,” citing increased attacks, deaths, injuries and displacements.

He said: “We are here because we believe Mr President and his administration can put in place solid measures to bring about peace and security, and also mitigate the endemic poverty that has made this region one of the poorest in the world…”

The delegation called for greater collaboration among stakeholders; securing the borders; and permanently situating a major military presence in the State, among other suggestions.

Members of the Zamfara Advocacy Group included the wife of the governor of Kaduna State, Asia Mohammed Ahmed, and renowned journalist, Kadaria Ahmed.

