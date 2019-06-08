Buhari to open EFCC’s anti-corruption summit on Tuesday

Saturday, June 8, 2019 12:21 pm


EFCC operatives

President Muhammadu Buhari will on  Tuesday, June 11, declare open a National Democracy Day Anti-corruptionSummit.

Mr Tony Orilade, EFCC’s Acting Head, Media and Publicity made this known in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

Orilade said that the summit would hold at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja by 11 am.

The summit is being organised by EFCC in collaboration with the Presidential Inauguration Planning Committee.

The summit is themed: “Curbing Electoral Spending: A panacea to Public Corruption”.

According to Orilade, President Buhari will feature alongside the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame; Ghana’s Nana Akufo-Addo; Liberia’s George Weah, and, Macky Sall of Senegal.

“The Nigerian President and his African counterparts would at the occasion further lend their voices against corruption.

“The occasion will also feature paper presentation on the “Use of Public Funds in Election Litigation and the Integrity of the Judiciary” by retired Justice Ayo Salami,” he said.

Other paper presenters are: Kagame, who will speak on “Electoral Spending, Voter Inducement and Public Corruption: an African Overview.

“Prof. Attahiru Jega, former Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will be speaking on “Curbing Electoral Spending and Voter Inducement in Nigeria: The Role of Regulatory and Law Enforcement Agencies”, while Prof. Patrice LO Lumumba will offer a“Review of Anti-corruption Strategy in Africa and the Way Forward,” Orilade added.

