Businessman, 30, in court for phone theft

Businessman, 30, in court for phone theft

Thursday, June 13, 2019 10:01 pm


Justice

A businessman, Musa Bala, 30, on Thursday appeared before a Wuse Zone 6 Magistrate’s Court, Abuja, charged with stealing a cellphone.

The defendant, whose house address was not given, is facing a one-count charge of theft.

According to the prosecutor, Mr Fedelis Ogbobe, one Usman Sani of Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja reported the matter at the Wuse Zone 3 Police Station, on June 6.

Ogbobe alleged that the defendant stole the complainant’s Techno phone valued at N4,000, from where he was charging its batteries at AAD Plaza, Wuse 2.

He further told the court that the defendant allegedly ran away but was later apprehended at a hideout.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 288 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty, and was admitted to bail by the Magistrate, Mr Ibrahim Mohammad, in the sum of N10,000, with one surety in like sum.

He directed that the surety must be “a reliable and reasonable person who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction”.

The magistrate adjourned the case until July 1, for further hearing

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    14 mins ago

    British minister approves Assange extradition to U.S.
    22 mins ago

    Ogun lawmakers urges Police, Gov. Abiodun to curb criminal activities
    36 mins ago

    Fake EFCC’s employment officer sent to prison
    1 hour ago

    Emir Sanusi’s claim on N3.4bn fubds, a misrepresentation – Anti-graft Agency
    1 hour ago

    EPL: Champions, Man City to kick off season at West Ham
    3 hours ago

    Makinde Calls for Urgent Action on Environmental Sanitation
    3 hours ago

    Four suspected members of Eiye confraternity nabbed in Ogun
    3 hours ago

    Monarchs beg Gov. Wike for more time to ‘free’ kidnapped expatriates

    These Might Interest You...