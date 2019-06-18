CAN: Buhari lauds Ayokunle’s re-election

Tuesday, June 18, 2019 11:12 pm


Rev. Dr. Samson Ayokunle: CAN President

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Rev. Samson Ayokunle on his re-election as President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday, congratulated church leaders and Christendom in general for the successful election.

The President assured the President of CAN that his administration would continue to strengthen the existing cordial relationship with the association, especially in tackling the challenges facing Nigeria.

Recalling his meetings with Rev. Ayokunle, who is also the President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Buhari believed the cleric’s maturity, humility and wise counsels the to the government will go a long way in healing and putting the country on the right track for development.

The President prayed that the almighty God would grant the leadership of CAN more wisdom and strength in running the affairs of the association.

