CAN donates relief materials to Zamfara IDPs

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Thursday donated relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Anka Emirate, Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara.

The donation was presented to the Emir of Anka, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmad by CAN’s National President, Dr Samson Ayokunle.

Ayokunle, who was represented by the state’s Chairman of the association, Rev. Ibrahim Iliya, said that the items comprised 150 bags of assorted grains, cooking oil, noodles, toiletries, and cosmetics.

“We are directed by the CAN National Headquarters to bring this donation to support our brothers and sisters who happened to be victims of banditry and other criminal activities in Anka Emirate.

“CAN is seriously concerned over the security challenges in Zamfara state and the entire country.

“We are here to sympathise with the IDPs, families of the deceased, and entire people of Anka over this terrible incident.

“We are so concerned about your feelings, because whatever affects you also affects us.

“We are here to associate with you and to share in your pains,” he said.

Ayokunle added that regardless of religious differences, CAN found it necessary to go to Anka Emirate to commiserate with the emir and associate with the victims as part of its concern and respect for humanity.

“We thank the Emir of Anka for the support and cooperation given to us, which has made this visit possible,” he added.

In his remarks, the Emir of Anka, who also Chairman of the State Council of Chiefs, lauded the association for the visit and assistance given to the IDPs.

The emir described the visit as a plus for unity, peace, and stability as well as religious tolerance.

“Our happiness today is not limited to only the assistance you brought to IDPs, but to the visit itself, which indicates the concern you have for our people.

“This is what we have been advocating; we are all after unity of purpose.

“If not because of such religious understanding, Nigeria would have broken up by now.

“As I always say, religion has never been a source of problem; problems mostly come from the followers,” the emir said.

Ahmad also applauded the measures being taken against bandits by the state government to address security challenges facing the state.

“We appreciate measures being taken by the new governor of the state, Alh. Bello Matawalle.

“They have started yielding positive results.

“I spoke with the governor, who assured me that the state government would soon facilitate the return of all the IDPs to their respective homes,’’ he added. (NAN)