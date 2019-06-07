CAN tasks Nigerians on prayer

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State Chapter, has appealed to Nigerians to be ceaseless in prayers for God’s intervention concerning the security challenges confronting the country.The CAN Chairman in Kaduna State, Rev. John Hayab, made the call in a press statement issued on Friday in Kaduna.

Hayab said “We must never cease to pray to have a lasting solution to insecurities such as banditry, kidnappings, cattle rustling and gunmen attacks that have become an everyday challenge facing us”.The clergyman also congratulated Islamic faithful for the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.