Career Record of Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, New LASEMA General Manager

Thursday, June 20, 2019 12:40 pm


Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu,

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanow-Olu has approved the appointment of Dr. Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu as the General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

A statement signed by Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola announced the appointment, noting that Osanyintolu’s vast experience in emergency management services at the State and Federal level will serve as an advantage to enhance the performance of the Agency.

Prior to the present appointment, Mr. Osanyintolu had served at the Presidency as Senior Technical Adviser on Disaster Risk Management since 2017.

He was General Manager/Chief Executive Officer of LASEMA between 2005 and 2016 with the responsibility of formulating State policies on disaster management and coordinating research activities relating to risks at the local level.

Osanyintolu, a Medical Doctor, also served as Head of Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS) from 2001 – 2005 and successfully coordinated medical/first-aid services for patients of disasters and emergency situations in Lagos State.

His appointment takes immediate effect.

