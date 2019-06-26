Certificate forgery: Court dismisses case against Kwara Gov

Wednesday, June 26, 2019 4:14 pm


Governor Abdulrahman-Abdulrazaq of Kwara

A High Court sitting in Ilorin on Wednesday dismissed the certificate forgery case filed against, following the claimant’s application to withdraw the case.

Delivering judgment, Justice Adenike Akinpelu, struck out the case after Adekunle Abraham, a member of the PDP who  filed the case, told the court he had presented a notice of withdrawal of the case.

Akinpelu held that the withdrawal means that, the efforts of one Olusola Olaseinde who wanted to join the suit were inconsequential since the original case has been withdrawn.

AbdulRazaq had repeatedly said the case was politically motivated and meant to stop him from contesting the March 9 governorship poll, adding that the claimant was acting out a script from his political adversary.

The governor had won several court cases filed by a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by one Ishola Balogun-Fulani, an ally of the former Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Balogun-Fulani had filed a suit challenging the candidature of AbdulRazaq, but the Appeal Court and the Supreme Court dismissed the case, affirming that the Governor was rightly nominated by the APC National Working Committee led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Following the dismissal of Balogun-Fulani’s case, a member of the Saraki-led PDP, filed a case alleging that AbdulRazaq did not have the requisite qualifications to run for the office of Governor.

