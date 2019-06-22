Chile beat Ecuador 2-1 to enter Copa America quarter finals

Chile beat Ecuador 2-1 to enter Copa America quarter finals

Saturday, June 22, 2019 5:56 am


Alexis Sanchez

Chile forward Alexis Sanchez continued his resurgent form at the Copa America in Brazil by scoring the winning goal in his side’s 2-1 victory over Ecuador on Friday.

The win fired the holders into the quarter-finals of the competition.

Chile took the lead in the eighth minute when Jose Fuenzalida volleyed into the net.

But Ecuador were awarded a penalty kick when goalkeeper Gabriel Arias clattered Jhegson Mendez, allowing Enner Valencia to level from the spot in the 26th minute.

Sanchez, who had ended a barren five-month spell by scoring in Monday’s 4-0 win against Japan, put Chile ahead early in the second half.

He did so by expertly guiding a bouncing cross into the net with one touch.

Ecuador rarely threatened again and saw defender Gabriel Achilier receive a straight red card in stoppage time for a rash tackle on Arturo Vidal, who had to be taken off.

Chile, Copa America champions in 2015 and 2016, lead Group C on six points.

Uruguay are second on four with Japan third on one and Ecuador bottom with no points.

(Reuters/NAN)

