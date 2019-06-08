China to curb some technology exports to U.S.- Global Times editor

China to curb some technology exports to U.S.- Global Times editor

Saturday, June 8, 2019 2:27 pm


U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese Xi Jinping

China is preparing to curb some technology exports to the United States, the chief editor of China’s Global Times newspaper said on Saturday.

“If enacted, the measures suggest Beijing would retaliate over U.S. restrictions imposed on Shenzhen-based Huawei Technologies Co Ltd due to what Washington said were national security issues.

“China is building a management mechanism to protect China’s key technologies,’’ the pro-CCP paper’s editor-in-chief, Hu Xijin, said in a tweet.

According to Xijin, this is a major step to improve its system and also a move to counter U.S. crackdown.

“Once taking effect, some technology exports to the U.S. will be subject to control,’’ he added.

Hu however did not cite any named sources in his tweet.

The Global times are not an official mouthpiece for the Communist Party, though its views are believed to at times represent those of its leaders.

Around the time of Xijin’s tweet, Chinese state media outlet Xinhua reported that the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) would organise a study to establish a “national technological security management list system.’’

These announcements came weeks after Washington placed Chinese network equipment maker and smartphone vendor ,Huawei , on a blacklist that effectively bars U.S. companies from supplying it with goods and services.

Soon afterwards, Beijing announced it would release its own list of “unreliable” foreign entities.

It also has hinted that it will limit its supply of rare earths to the U.S.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    43 mins ago

    Woman arrested for forcing daughter, 13, into prostitution
    Ojezua (right) speaking to journalists after the meeting with 1 hour ago

    Harassing Obaseki to share Edo funds embarrassing, says APC Chair
    2 hours ago

    Lawan gets endorsement of 61 Senators-elect to lead 9th Senate
    Moses Peter Adoga 3 hours ago

    N19m ‘PhD scholarship’ fraud:  EFCC docks Nasarawa varsity lecturer
    3 hours ago

    Turkey says it has `neutralised’ 43 Kurdish militants in Northern Iraq
    Mr Carl Umegboro, Chairman of the Law Graduates Forum, NOUN, 3 hours ago

    NOUN Law graduates want implementation of Presidential order
    3 hours ago

    Philippines slams ‘unpardonable intrusions’ by UN rights experts
    3 hours ago

    Police in Osun rescue man abducted by kidnappers in military uniform

    These Might Interest You...