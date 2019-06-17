Cleric prays for Buhari to appoint God-fearing ministers

As Nigerians await the appointment of ministers by President Muhammadu Buhari, Rev Tajan Moltok, the Jos Resident Pastor of Shepherd House International Assembly, has held a special prayer for God to give Nigeria God-fearing men.

The cleric conducted the special prayer on Sunday in Jos, during his sermon entitled ‘ Supernatural Intervention.

He said that Godly ministers would move Nigeria forward toward progress in all her endeavors, and urged members to pray fervently for those to be appointed.

“I pray for Godly ministers who will work for God and develop the country. I pray that the administration of this country will favour God’s people.”

He also prayed for favour for all his Church members awaiting promotion, appointments and business expansion, saying that God would intervene and make them successful.

Moltok also conducted special prayers for fathers to mark the annual Fathers’ Day celebrated on 16th June.

“I pray for special empowerment for fathers to perform their duties effectively. I pray for favour, long life and prosperity for all fathers and fathers-to-be.”

Moltok described supernatural intervention as the act of God invading the helplessness of man to take him to an enviable height in life.

He said that man’s intervention could give temporal solutions and succcour while God’s intervention was eternal.

“No believer should live an ordinary life. Every believer must let divinity back him or her up, in all situations.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that prayers were also conducted for peace in all states of the federation, and good policies for a better Nigeria. (NAN)