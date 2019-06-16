Cleric tasks youths on creativity, self reliance

Pastor Rotimi Solomon of Christ Kingdom Church, Ilorin, has tasked youths in the country to be creative and stop waiting for white collar jobs to live their life.

Solomon, who gave the advice in Ilorin on Sunday while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said youths must use their talent to move the country forward.

He said most Nigeria youths and graduates are searching for white collar job instead of being creative and making things happen on their own.

“Fresh graduates who have what it takes to change their story are wasteful on the street searching for job endlessly. Start creating your own brand and stop waiting for white collar job.

“You can be a Boss on your own when you make use of what God deposited in you. Your hands and eyes are there for you to be productive.

“Stop waiting for government to do everything. You can make a difference with your God-given talents if properly utilised. Time never waits for anyone.

He advised youths to acquire vocational skills so as to be self-reliant and become employers of labour.

The cleric, however called on government and private investors to empower the teeming youths in order to reduce crime rate in the country.