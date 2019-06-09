Cleric wants Christians to unite for divine manifestation

Cleric wants Christians to unite for divine manifestation

Sunday, June 9, 2019 3:18 pm


File: An anonymous priest

An Anglican Priest, Rev. Maxwell Onyia on Sunday in Enugu urged Nigerian Christians to be united in order to  arouse God’s divine manifestation for miracles.

Onyia made the call while delivering a sermon titled: “The Power of Holy Spirit” to mark the Holy Ghost Sunday at the Anglican Church of Ascension, Achara Layout in Enugu.

“There must be unity among Christians to attract the power of God’s Spirit, which brings freedom, upliftment and success.

“Without the presence of the Holy Spirit in Christians, they will remain strangers to God’s inheritance and the Kingdom of God,” he said.

The preacher further stated that the Holy Spirit `is the power of God that works for man to live a holy life and persevere to the end’’

“As humans, for us to do exploit and remain in God’s presence, we need the spirit of God in our lives, the spirit helps us to succeed in the good things we do,” he said.

Onyia said that the power of the spirit was essential in man’s mandate to make meaningful impact on others, adding, “ the Holy Spirit is of eternal value’’

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    35 mins ago

    Kidnap: How we rescued 2 men from mob attack- Lagos Police
    44 mins ago

    48,000 ex-PHCN staff engages law firm to press home entitlements
    48 mins ago

    Kogi governorship aspirant denies imposition charge
    55 mins ago

    Minimum wage: NLC goes spiritual to ensure speedy implementation
    1 hour ago

    Man arrested for allegedly cutting off 11-year-old boy’s hand
    1 hour ago

    Minimum wage: Bayelsa NLC goes spiritual
    1 hour ago

    Tinubu and 20 years of unbroken democracy in Nigeria
    2 hours ago

    Kwara Gov.restates commitment to fulfill campaign promises

    These Might Interest You...