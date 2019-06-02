CMS Grammar School exhibits portraits of oldest Grammarians

Over 30 portraits of the oldest grammarians who graduated from the foremost CMS Grammar School, Bariga, Lagos, were exhibited in the college on Sunday in commemoration of the upcoming 160th Founder’s Day of the school.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the exhibition was initiated by Dr Patrick Okpah, an old boy of the school and President, Pat Kairos Group.

The theme of the exhibition was: “Portraits of Grammarians in Global Development’’.

The portrait exhibited included members of the Old Grammarians Society (OGS) of the school who ranked among the best in the world and have pioneered different fields of human endeavour in Nigeria.

They are: Mr Akintola Williams, Prof. Ade Elebute, Sir Adeyemi Lawson, Bishop George Bako, Chief G.O.K, Ajayi, High Chief Akin Disu, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Prof. Deji Femi-Pearse, Chief Shotayo Shopeju, Chief Ernest Shonekan, Pa. J. Shodimu, and Bishop Samuel Ajani.

Others are Prof. Babatunde A. Fafunwa, Mr Ola Vincent, Prince Adetokunbo Ademola, Mr Modupe Alakija, Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo, Sen. Akin Odunsi, Prof. F.E.A Lesi, Prof. A.B Sofoluwe, Dr Charles Akintoye, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, Sen. Gbenga Ashafa and Dr Abayomi Ajayi.

It also included Mr Tokunbo Talabi, Mr Lekan Ogunbanwo, Mr Toyin Akin-Johnson, Retired Maj.-Gen V.B Williams, Prince Dapo Adelegan and Mr Funmi Onabolu.

Dr Kunle Adeyemi, Dean, School of Arts, Design and Printing, Yaba College of Technology, said that the theme of the exhibition sought to celebrate a solid heritage per excellence, expressed in various glorification of distinguished net- worth grammarians.

Adeyemi, who was the Guest Lecturer at the event, noted that progressive learning experience had shown that many private organisations and initiatives are gradually emerging to promote and empower visual and creative minds in Nigeria.

He said specific objectives as such, would serve as an avenue to communicate the values of hard work and importance of education in tackling ignorance and idleness with its attendant vices.

“This empowerment ensures self-determination and sustenance which assures wealth creation and progressively guarantee significant contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of any nation,’’ he said.

Adeyemi, however, felicitated with the authorities of CMS Grammar School and its grammarians, being the oldest secondary school in Nigeria on the occasion of its 160th Founder’s Day celebration.

“It is a celebration of dignity and integrity, a celebration of dedication and hardwork for which the honorees distinct – fully towers,’’ he said.

Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, described the presentation as a fantastic way of showcasing arts and the abilities of Nigerians.

Ogundipe, who was also the Special Guest of Honour at the event, said the exhibition supported his belief that Nigerians were talented, skilful and with enormous potential.

“Look at the portraits produced by the students at their age. It is very commendable,’’ he said.

Activities to mark the school’s 160th Founder’s Day would span through June 3 to July 14 at various chapters of the OGS which include; Ibadan, Abuja, UK, and the U.S. on different dates.

The activities are: career talk, free medical check-up, speech and prize-giving day, students’ feast, novelty match, thanksgiving service, dedication of school projects, Annual General Meeting, fund raising dinner, among others.

The theme of the Founder’s Day celebration is: “The First and The Greatest’’, while projects and items worth over N20 million, donated by the OGS, had been scheduled for inauguration on June 7.

CMS Grammar School was founded by Thomas Macaulay on June 6, 1859 and began in a small one storey building at Cotton Warehouse on Broad St., Lagos.

The school moved to its present site in Bariga, Lagos in 1959 during the tenure of Rev. Canon Adelaja as Principal.