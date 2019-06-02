Commentary: Anthony Joshua Has All It Takes to Bounce Back

Commentary: Anthony Joshua Has All It Takes to Bounce Back

Sunday, June 2, 2019 12:45 pm


Anthony Joshua


By Olabode Opeseitan

A 29-year-old pugilist who in the height of his glory as the world heavyweight boxing champion proudly identifies with Nigeria, his fatherland, has just lost his four heavyweight belts.

While Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua is ruminating on the loss and pulling himself together to stage a comeback, all some Nigerians could contribute are snide remarks. What a shame!

To Anthony Joshua and his team, it is not the end of the road. Muhammad Ali, one of the greatest pugilists ever, lost 5 fights in his professional career to Joe Frazier, Ken Norton, Leon Spinks, Larry Holmes and Trever Berbick.

Just like Muhammad Ali bounced back, Anthony Joshua has all it takes to bounce back and rule the boxing world again. I believe that Anthony Joshua has the best wishes of the overwhelming majority of #Nigerians home and abroad.
