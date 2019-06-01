Commentary: Like Obi of Agbor, 16-year old Okeluse, Ondo State, King must continue his education

Ademola Adegbamigbe

Okeluse in Ose Local government area of Ondo State now has a new Oba. He is Adeyeoba Oloyede Adekoya, Akinghare II, a Senior Secondary School II student. He was crowned king on 29 May 2019.

However, the new Oba must be allowed to complete his education just like when the Dein of Agbor, His Royal Majesty Benjamin Ikenchuku Keagborekuzi the First was made king at the age of 18 months, thus setting the world record as the youngest king.

The sudden death of his own father, the late king, at a young age, according to facts.ng, threw the community into anxiety and confusion as the Crown Prince then was just a child who barely knew what was going on. But, tradition was followed and he was crowned as the Dein of Agbor in 1979. “Thereafter, he went abroad while a Regent was appointed to rule in his place until he came back in 2001 to take over as the paramount ruler of Agbor people in one of the most memorable events in the history of Nigeria.”

A source from the community, according to City Watch Magazine, confirmed that the young king is the only son of the late monarch, and that if the installation should be delayed till he is of age, manipulation could set in.

According to the source, the tradition of the community entails that if a King is dead, his younger brother would act as a Regent while the heir to the throne will be sent on exile for 90days to undergo traditional rites.

He however noted that the leaders of the community took precautions to avoid crisis and made the first daughter of the late king a Regent, first time such would happen in the history of the town, while the heir would go into seclusion.

His words: ” When an Okeluse Oba joins his ancestors, his immediate younger brother becomes the Eleki or a regent, who acts as a regent till the Oba “elect” returns from seclusion.

“But our late monarch had a son. The family thought it would be dangerous to have a man among the brothers of the late Oba as a regent because he may not want to relinquish power in the future.

“The regent or Eleki is Princess Aderonke Adeyeoba, the late king’s first daughter. So far, the transition has been very peaceful and smooth.

“In Okeluse, the Obaship title is from father to son. It is the Oba’s family who exclusively handles the installation of a new Oba in Okeluse.

“The young son will go back to school and by the grace of God to the university so that the institution will not tie him down.

“The new King who came out of 90 days seclusion, traditionally known as Mama Mebo’s house would be given a Staff of Office as soon as other coronation rites are completed.”

