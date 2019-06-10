Cook allegedly conspires with brother to steal employer’s $3,500

The police in Lagos on Monday arraigned a 25-year-old cook, Charles Senou, who allegedly conspired with his brother to steal $3,500 (about N1.1 million) from the brother’s employer.

Charles, who resides in Ikeja, however, pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge of conspiracy, aiding escape and stealing before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

According to the prosecutor, Sgt. Adetutu Sanusi, the defendant conspired with his younger brother, John Senou – still at large – to steal the sum from Mr Fozi Alka on May 7, in Ikeja.

Sanusi said that Charles stood as a guarantor when John got a cleaning job with Alka.

“The defendant’s brother later bolted with the complainant’s money,” she submitted.

The prosecutor said that the defendant concealed and aided the escape of John.

“When the defendant was approached, he refused to disclose where the police could find his brother.

“After several investigations, the police traced the defendant’s brother to Badagry where it was discovered that he had relocated with his family to an unknown destination.

“The defendant was handed over to the police,” the prosecutor said.

Sanusi said that the offences contravened Sections 98, 287(7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section Section 278(7) provides for seven years’ imprisonment for stealing from one’s employer.

Magistrate Emeka Opara granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties.

Opara said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He adjourned the case until July 3 for mention.