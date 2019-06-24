Court remands 2 men over kidnapping

Monday, June 24, 2019 8:22 pm


Justice

 Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered the remand of two men, Adewuyi Adegoke, 30, and Ajewole Oluwadare, 25, for allegedly kidnapping.

