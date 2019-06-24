Court remands 2 men over kidnapping

Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered the remand of two men, Adewuyi Adegoke, 30, and Ajewole Oluwadare, 25, for allegedly kidnapping.
The two men, whose addresses are not provided, are facing a charge of kidnapping.
The Prosecutor, Insp. Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 11 at about 2:30 p.m. in Ado-Ekiti.
“Adegoke, who is a reverend at a Methodist Church in Ado-Ekiti, arranged himself for kidnapping and told Oluwadare to call his church and his wife that he was kidnapped and demanded ransom from the church members,” Ikebuilo said.
She said the offence contravened Section 5 and 7 of the Ekiti State Kidnap and Terrorism (Prohibition) Law, 2015.
The prosecutor said the case file was duplicated and forwarded to office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.
The pleas of the defendants were not taken.
The Magistrate, Mrs Kehinde Awosika, ordered that the two men should be remanded in prison, pending an advice from the office of the DPP.
Awosika adjourned the case until July 24 for mention.
