Court remands 4 for defiling, impregnating 15 year-old girl

Thursday, June 13, 2019 2:08 pm



An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that four men be remanded in prison after they allegedly raped a 15- year-old girl leading to her conception, pending legal advice.

The Magistrate, Mrs B.O Osunsanmi, ordered that Stephen Godwin, 33, Henry Obo, 25, Stanley Igen, 33, be remanded in Kirikiri Prison.

Osunsanmi, who did not take the pleas of the defendants, ordered that the police to send the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPPs).

She ordered that the forth defendant, being a teenager, be remanded at the Correctional Homes, Adigbe, Abeokuta, pending advice from DPPs.

The case was adjourned until July 15 for mention.

The defendants, who are all residents of Anifowose, Ikeja, Lagos, are charged with defilement.

The Police Prosecutor , ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendants committed the offence between 2018 and 2019 at their residence,

He said that the defendants defiled the 15-year-old orphan.

“The defendants, who were living in the same compound, were having sexual intercourse with the teenager.
‘The girl is pregnant and the doctor confirmed that she is six-month pregnant.

“The case was reported and the defendants were arrested,” the prosecutor said.

The offence , he added, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Section prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.

