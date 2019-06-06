Court remands man, 56, over rape

Thursday, June 6, 2019 3:50 pm


Justice

 An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday ordered that one Charles Yoroh should be remanded in prison custody for allegedly defiling a minor.

Yoroh, 56, is to be remanded, pending an advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat, who gave the order, adjourned the case until July 15.

The defendant, who resides at Iyana Ipaja, near Lagos Lagos, is facing a charge of defilement.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP. Benson Emuerhi, told the court that Yoroh committed the offence on May 3 at Aboru Hotel in Iyana Ipaja.

Emuerhi alleged Yoroh lured a 14-year-old girl to a hotel and unlawfully defiled her by forcefully having sexual intercourse with her.

The prosecutor said that the defendant was apprehended by the police and that the case was referred to the Gender Section at the Ikeja Police Command for further investigation.

He added that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

NAN reports that Section 137 prescribes 14 years imprisonment for defilement, if found guilty.

