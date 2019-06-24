Cypriot serial killer gets 7 life sentences after asking for forgiveness

Cypriot serial killer gets 7 life sentences after asking for forgiveness

Monday, June 24, 2019 5:08 pm


Nicos Metaxas, a 35-year old captain of the Cypriot National Guard, pleaded guilty to a total of 12 of charge relating to the premeditated murder and abduction of the seven victims.

The victims came from Romania, Philippines, Nepal and were murdered between September 2016 and July 2018.

The case was the worst ever peace time atrocity in Cypriot living memory and caused abhorrence and horror to the islanders.

It led to the resignation of the justice minister and the chief of police after it was found out that some  of the victims had been reported as missing persons and the police failed to effectively investigate their disappearance.

Metaxas was taken under heavy security on Monday to a courthouse in the capital Nicosia wearing a bullet-proof vest.

He broke down in tears as the chief investigator into the case read out the charge and detailed his murders before the three-member Assize Court, Cyprus’s highest criminal court.

He appeared without a lawyer and when he was asked by the court what he had to say before sentence was passed on him, he told the judges he repented for the killings and for the distress he caused to the families of the victims.

“I have committed abhorrent crimes…I ask for forgiveness from the Cypriot society who are wandering why I have reach this point…I myself don’t know the answer,” Metaxas, a divorced man, said.

He also apologized to his two children, his family and relatives. He said he decided to plead guilty to spare the state more trouble and a long court process.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    APC Chieftain, Idahosa, provides proof Oshiomhole is playing godfather in Edo politics
    2 hours ago

    Ibadan EFCC Gets 83 Convictions in Six Months, Recovers N116m
    4 hours ago

    Court orders remand of farmers accused of aiding ‘Gana’ to rob, kidnap people in Benue
    4 hours ago

    Plateau: Police arrest 16 suspects over culpable homicide, cattle rustling
    4 hours ago

    Just in: Court orders arrest of CEO Innosson Nig. Ltd, 2 others
    4 hours ago

    Why I’m supporting Tinubu now – Ex-PDP lawmaker
    4 hours ago

    Emefiele pledges to bring inflation to single digit within 5 years
    4 hours ago

    Airtel Africa receives pre-IPO interest worth $200m – bookrunner

    These Might Interest You...