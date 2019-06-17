Dabiri-Erewa condemns destruction of vehicles at Nigerian embassy in London

Dabiri-Erewa condemns destruction of vehicles at Nigerian embassy in London

Tuesday, June 18, 2019 12:15 am


Abike Dabiri-Erewa

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman, Nigerians In the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), has condemned the attitude of a 32-year old Nigerian, Jeffrey Apkovweta Ewohime who allegedly destroyed properties of the Nigerian embassy in London.

Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement by her media aide, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said such an attitude was unpatriotic and an act of indiscipline.

The NIDCOM boss said she received a report that Ewohime went to the Nigeria Embassy in London on Monday

”He had approached the embassy to collect his passport which expired since November 2017 at about 2 p.m. and was told collection of passports would close at 1 p.m.

”He then insisted on collecting his passport , and was told to bring his collection slip which he could not produce,” she said.

According to reports from the Embassy, it would of course be wrong to hand over his passport to him without his collection slip.

She said that Emohime thereafter left, agitated and returned from a nearby hotel to destroy about seven cars, five belonging to the mission, and two to visitors who parked near by.

”His attempt to destroy the High Commissioner’s car failed as it is a bullet proof.

“I am told that he had been arrested by the police.

”He destroyed seven brand new cars , except the Ambassador’s car which is bullet proof. “

This is a despicable act, which must be condemned by all. Of course, the law must take its course ,” she said.

Dabiri-Erewa implored Nigerians abroad to exercise restraint and be good ambassadors of Nigeria at all times in all circumstances.(

