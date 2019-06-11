Deputy Senate Presidency: Kalu bows to APC, supports Omo – Agege

Tuesday, June 11, 2019 7:51 am


Orji Uzor Kalu

The Senator-elect for Abia North Senatorrial District,  Orji Uzor Kalu, has finally bowed to his party, the All Progressives Congress as he had dropped his ambition to contest the Deputy Senate President position following the adoption of Senator Ovie Omo -Agege, by the leadership of the party.

Kalu,  in a statement by his media office  pledged to support the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari and the NWC of the APC.

He said, “I decided to throw my hat into the ring to contest for the position of Deputy Senate President after wide consultations with stakeholders especially my political associates, friends and colleagues.

“However, I use this medium to announce my withdrawal from the race in the interest of the APC and Nigeria at large.

“I contested and won election as a Senator on the platform of the APC and as such, I cannot go against the decision of my party.

“The party, I am optimistic will consider the South East for other principal positions in the Senate and House of Representatives for the sake of national unity.

“The South East should be ably and well represented at the top hierarchy of the ninth National Assembly.

“The ninth  National Assembly will work harmoniously regardless of party affiliations to ensure that the executive and judiciary arms of government are complemented in a bid to build a prosperous Nigeria”

