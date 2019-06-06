Edo Assembly passes 71 bills, 191 resolutions in four years

The Edo House of Assembly on Thursday said it passed 71 bills and adopted 191 resolutions in the last four years.

The Speaker of the house, Mr Kabiru Adjoto, made this known in Benin during the valedictory session of the state’s 6th Assembly which was inaugurated on June 8, 2015.

“This valedictory session, distinguished honourable members, is imperative, germane and significant.

“It has provided a veritable platform for us to enumerate the giant strides recorded since inauguration of the sixth assembly in 2015 by former Governor, Adam Oshiomhole.

“As elected members of the house representing the various constituencies, we have sacrificed our energies, resources, time and professional skills to add values to the lives of the electorate.

“The journey has been tortuous, challenging, but has given us a viable opportunity to contribute our quota towards the social-economic and political development of our constituencies.

“We are most grateful to God Almighty for preserving and protecting our lives throughout the voyage in the house without recording death of any member of the sixth assembly.

“Of particular interest among the bills passed is the one for a law to prohibit forcible entry and illegal occupation of landed property by Community Development Associations (CDAs),” he said.

Adjoto noted that the bill disbanded the operations of the CDA which became a cartel and avenue for amassing wealth at the detriment of residents of various communities.

He said that the house deliberated on the bill and x-rayed the necessity to create conducive atmosphere in the various communities.

“The assembly also passed a bill for a law to prohibit and criminalise the existence and membership of secret cults in Edo

“We salute the vision and concept of the present administration of Godwin Obaseki to also transmit the executive bill to prohibit trafficking in persons,” he added.

According to the speaker, the bill was applauded by the people and has since been accented to by the governor.

The speaker thanked members and staff of the assembly for their support and cooperation, adding that the assembly built a team of committed legislators who embraced their assignments with deep passion.

Members who spoke one after the other went down memory lane on their achievements and regrets as lawmakers of the 6th assembly.

The Majority Leader, Roland Asoro, moved for the house to adjourn sine die and the motion was seconded by Mrs Elizabeth Ativie (APC Uhunwmode).

Adjoto thereafter handed over the mace to the Clerk of the house, Yahaya Omogbai, and directed all members to hand over government property in their possession to him before 12 midnight on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 7th Assembly is expected to be inaugurated on a later date. (