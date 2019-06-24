Edo Assembly reconvenes, swear-in two more members-elect

Two more members-elect were on Monday sworn-in by the leadership of the Edo State House of Assembly.

The lawmakers cut short their adjournment and reconvened under tight security to swear-in two new members-elect.

Recall that nine of the 24 members-elect of the House were inaugurated last Monday night, behind closed doors.

The House thereafter adjoined to July 17, 2019, to enable others members to complete the necessary documentations.

The two members-elect sworn-in by the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Audu Omogbai, were Emmanuel Okoduwa (Esan North-East l) and Sunday Ojezele (Esan South-East) respectively.

This make a total of 11 lawmakers so far sworn-in.

Principal officers were also elected for the Assembly during plenary.

They are, Roland Asoro (Orhionmwon ll), House Leader, Marcus Onobun (Esan West) as Deputy Leader, Henry Okhuarobo (Ikpoba Okha) as Chief Whip, while Nosayaba Okunbor was co-opted into the Principal Officers Council.

However, only nine members, including the Speaker, were present at plenary, while two absent.

The House thereafter adjourned till July 17, 2019.