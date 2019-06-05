Edo lawmaker’s wife accused of assaulting traffic management official

The Wife of the Majority Leader, Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA), Mr. Roland Asoro, was on Tuesday accused of assaulting an official of Edo State Traffic Management Agency (EDSTMA).

The incident occured while the official attempted to book the law maker’s wife for an alleged traffic violation.

Mrs. Asoro who’s personal name could not be ascertained, was seen in a video that went viral on social media, arguing with operatives of the traffic management who accused her of beating traffic light.

The incident allegedly occured on Tuesday afternoon somewhere along First East Circular Road.

According to eye witnesses, the woman who drove in a Mercedes Benz SUV carrying official number plate of Edo State Legislature ED 03, hurled insults at the operatives.

She also ignored instructions of the agency officials and plea by other motorists to park off the road to allow other motorists move freely.

The situation rested in a traffic gridlock that built behind the erring motorist.

The scene caught the attention of other traffic officials who immediately joined their colleague’s to ensure she was booked for the offence and her vehicle officially impounded.

The legislature’s wife was also seen in the video making calls, alleging that an operative of the traffic agency attempted to forcefully remove her car key.

She later drove away from the spot, with one of the operatives, simply identified as Osazuwa, to an unknown destination where he was seriously bartered and his uniform torned by unkonwn persons.

Sources at the EDSTMA, who did not want to be named, said the victim of assault was later taken to the Central hospital for medical attention.

Angered by the development, the leadership of Edo State Civil society organizations (EDSCO’s), has threatened to sue the Managing Director of Edo State Management Agency, EDSTMA Mr. Oloriegnebe, if he fails to ensure that the erring woman is punished.

They also demanded the resignation of Mr. Roland Asoro, who represents Orhionmwon II constituency in the State Assembly.

A statement jointly endorsed by the Coordinator-General of EDOCSOs, Omobude Agho and the Public Relations Officer, Comrade Osazee Edigin, challenged the EDSTMA boss to show proof of payment of fine by the lawmaker’s wife, else, they will not hesitate to approach the court to seek redress.

“Citizens are being taken to EDSTMA offices helplessly and made to pay fines when they flout traffic laws and regulations, we see no reason the wife of a lawmaker whose husband made same law should be allowed to disobey the law and being aided by her husband with impunity.

“To this end, we are giving the MD of EDSTMA, 48 hours to publicly show to Edo people receipt of payment in government coffers by the offender or we shall resist further apprehension of Edo people who violates traffic rules by officials of EDSTMA. Nobody is above the law, moreso, this is coming from the wife of a lawmaker”, he said.

As at the time of filing this report, Mr. Osaro was yet to answer calls put across to his phone.