Edo’s ‘Heart Beat of The Nation’ nickname prophetic – Mrs. Obaseki

Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, wife of Edo State Governor, has said that the state’s nickname, ‘Heart Beat of The Nation,’ is prophetic.

Mrs. Obaseki who said this during the annual Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN) conference 2019, noted that the State holds the promise of becoming the economic nerve of the Nigeria.

She assured that the State will fulfill that prophecy of being the nation’s heart beat.

According to her, “For them to call Edo State the Heart Beat of the Nation, it’s prophetic, and that prophecy must be fulfilled.

“It’s the heart that pumps blood to all parts of the body and it’s from the heart that life flows. The organ that pumps the life to every part of the body is the heart. The State that will be pumping the life of God to every part of Nigeria is our state.

“That is revelation and we should spread this message because when a man does not know who he is, he may not regard himself. But when he is informed that he is heir to the throne, he will begin to behave like one.”

The Edo First Lady therefore urged citizens and residents of the state, wherever they may be, to see Edo in that prophetic light so as to make a reality.

President Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Edo State Chapter, Bishop Oyonude Kure, who spoke on the theme, “Destiny fulfilment,” tasked women to always follow God’s instructionsin in the race of life, in other to maximize and fulfill their God-given destiny.

“In the race of life, let your life bring glory and honour to God, with the destiny God wants you to do,” he said.

Earlier in her speech, the Chairperson, Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria, (WOWICAN), Edo state, Mrs. Oyonude Kure, said the conference is geared towards raising Godly women in accordance with the tenets of the Holy Bible.