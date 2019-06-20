EFCC Arrests 27 Suspected Yahoo-Boys in Osogbo, Recovers 8 Exotic Cars, Other Items

Thursday, June 20, 2019 7:29 pm


Yahoo Yahoo Suspects

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

It was a day of bountiful harvest for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, on Thursday, June 20, 2019 as operatives of the Commission swept on hideouts of suspected internet fraudsters in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, to smoke them out.

The early morning raid led to the arrest of 27 men and four ladies suspected to be girlfriends of some of the arrested suspects.

Officials of the Commission have embarked on weeks of surveillance, working on series of intelligence gathered on the activities of suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ in locations across the city.

Suspects and cars recovered

The intelligence was found to be substantially credible, leading to the sting operation on Thursday.

Among the arrested suspects are Adeleke Peter, Babalola Abiodun, Aduroja Temitope, Abdulazeez Razak, Adesina Adewale, Osayintoba Dare, Adebowale Fadairo, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, Akinseye Samuel and Osanyintoba Femi.

Others include: Austin Onyekachukwu, Oluwaseun Adesina, Ibosiola Olamilekan, Ayoola Lekan, Abdullahi Owopade, Olatunbosun Kolawole, Saheed Adebola, Osanyintoba Pelumi, Ayo Bello, Samuel Emmanuel, Olalekan Oladele, Solomon Mattew, Oyelude Opeyemi, Quadri Olatunji, Ibrahim Alao, Tunde Bello and Fatolu Temitope.

Suspects and cars recovered

The Commission also recovered eight exotic cars including two Lexus and six Toyota brands, as well as many costly phones and laptops, among other items.

The suspects, who variously claimed to be graduates, students, computer engineers and businessmen, are currently undergoing interrogation to ascertain their level of involvement in the alleged act.

Suspects

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

