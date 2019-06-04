Eid-El-Fitr: Emir Sanusi Drums Support For Girl-Child Education

Eid-El-Fitr: Emir Sanusi Drums Support For Girl-Child Education

Tuesday, June 4, 2019 12:42 pm


Emir of Kano Muhammed Sanusi

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, has advocated for the rights of the girl-child to education.

‎According to the News Agency of Nigeria, The monarch made the call today in Kano while addressing the people of the state, shortly after he led the Eid prayer at the Kofar Mata Central Eid ground.

‎‎He urged political leaders at all levels to give priority to female education as they did with their male counterparts saying,“The people need to prioritise their commitment toward the education of female just like their male counterpart”.

Sanusi underscored the need for Nigerians to also continue to pray for peace and progress of the state and the country at large urging Muslims to fear God in all their activities, and reminded them that each and every one of them must give account of his or her deeds hereafter.

Besides, the Emir called on the people of the state to continue to pray against banditry, kidnapping and other vices.

He admonished Kano people to support each other and work as a team for the overall development of the state.

