Eid El Fitri: APC Congratulates Muslims, Urges Rededication To Ramadan Virtues

The All Progressive Congress, APC, has urged Muslim Ummah to continue to imbibe the spirit, virtues and lessons of Ramadan in rededication itself to the task of nation building.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC National Publicity Secretary gave the advice in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, while felicitating with Muslims as they celebrate Eid El Fitri.

Issa-Onilu , “In commemoration of the 2019 Eid El Fitri signalling the end of the Ramadan fast, the APC rejoices with all Muslim faithful and indeed, all Nigerians for the successful completion of the month-long fasting. The party implores Muslim Ummah to continue to imbibe the spirit, virtues and lessons of Ramadan which include sacrifice, modesty and discipline in rededicating itself to the task of nation building. We equally admonish Muslims and non-Muslims to cultivate the virtues of tolerance in their relationship with fellow Nigerians and shun all divisive acts and tendencies capable of destabilising the country”.

The APC spokesman added that in the wake of security challenges such as terrorism, armed banditry and kidnapping in parts of the country, Nigerians should remain vigilant and security conscious adding that while being security conscious, Nigerians should report suspicious activity around them to relevant security agencies.

Stressing that the President would not relent in swiftly dealing with real and perceived threats in any part of the country, the APC spokesperson stated that the President Buhari-led APC administration holds the protection of lives and property of every Nigerian sacrosanct.

He urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the peace, progress, stability and prosperity of the country and to grant its leaders at all levels the wisdom to successfully steer the ship of the nation.