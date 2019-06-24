Ekiti appoints Emir Sanusi as EKSU Chancellor

Ekiti appoints Emir Sanusi as EKSU Chancellor

Monday, June 24, 2019 11:59 pm


Emir of Kano Muhammed Sanusi

Ekiti state government has appointed the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, as the Chancellor of the state-owned Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado Ekiti.

The Head, Directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs in the institution, Mr Bode Olofinmuagun, on Monday confirmed the development to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Ado Ekiti, but did not give details.

The traditional ruler replaces the Alara of Aramoko Ekiti, Oba Adegoke Olu Adeyemi who held the office for four years during the last administration of former Gov. Ayo Fayose.

Consequent upon Sanusi’s appointment, management of the institution had paid homage to the Emir in his palace in Kano.

It was also gathered that the Emir had since accepted the offer, through a letter addressed to the government by the Matawallen Kano, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed.

The letter by the Emir, thanked Gov Kayode Fayemi and the state government for the honour, promising to use his influence and wealth of experience to advance the course of the university.

EKSU is the fourth university in the country to appoint the Emir as Chancellor since he ascended the throne.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Insecurity: CAN to work with Miyetti-Allah
    1 hour ago

    APC support group wants 40 percent appointment for youths in Buhari’s cabinet
    2 hours ago

    Appeal Court removes Ajibade as Owa of Odo-Ayedun Ekiti
    2 hours ago

    Ekiti resuscitates Multiple Birth Trust Fund
    2 hours ago

    JAMB nabs 19-year-old over alleged result falsification
    2 hours ago

    SEC opposes joining of Oando in Tinubu’s suit
    2 hours ago

    How ex-Gov. Yari misappropriated over N250 billion – Report
    2 hours ago

    Army arrests bandits in Sokoto

    These Might Interest You...