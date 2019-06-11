Ekweremadu, Omo-Agege in battle for deputy senate presidency

With the emergence of Senator Ahmed Lawan as the senate president, the battle for who becomes the Deputy Senate President has began in earnest in the Senate.

In the process being overseen by the new senate president, the Senators are voting for either of Senators Ovie Omo-Agege and Ike Ekweremadu to become the deputy senate president.

Omo Agege was nominated by Senator Baba Kaita (APC: Katsina North) for Deputy Senate President while Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC :Niger) seconded the motion.

On the other hand, Chukwuka Utazi (PDP:Enugu North) nominates Ike Ekweremadu (PDP:Enugu West) for Deputy Senate President while Rose Oko (PDP:Cross River North) seconded the motion.

The entrance of Ekweremadu, a former senate president into the race was a surprise as there was no indication that he will run again to occupy the position he occupied in the 8th National Assembly before his nomination.