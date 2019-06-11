Ekweremadu, Omo-Agege in battle for deputy senate presidency

Ekweremadu, Omo-Agege in battle for deputy senate presidency

Tuesday, June 11, 2019 12:53 pm


Ike Ekweremadu

With the emergence of Senator Ahmed Lawan as the senate president, the battle for who becomes the Deputy Senate President has began in earnest in the Senate.

In the process being overseen by the new senate president, the Senators are voting for either of Senators Ovie Omo-Agege and Ike Ekweremadu to become the deputy senate president.

Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege

Omo Agege was nominated by Senator Baba Kaita (APC: Katsina North) for Deputy Senate President while Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC :Niger) seconded the motion.

On the other hand, Chukwuka Utazi (PDP:Enugu North) nominates Ike Ekweremadu (PDP:Enugu West) for Deputy Senate President while Rose Oko (PDP:Cross River North) seconded the motion.

The entrance of Ekweremadu, a former senate president into the race was a surprise as there was no indication that he will run again to occupy the position he occupied in the 8th National Assembly before his nomination.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    24 mins ago

    What You Need To Know About New Senate President, Ahmed Lawan
    47 mins ago

    Just in: Lawan floors Ndume, emerges Senate President
    1 hour ago

    Edo’s ‘Heart Beat of The Nation’ nickname prophetic – Mrs. Obaseki
    1 hour ago

    Just in: Buhari, APC prays tribunal to strike out suit filed by Atiku
    2 hours ago

    9th assembly election: Oshiomhole, Fayemi, APC governors storm NASS
    2 hours ago

    9th Senate inauguration commences amidst protest
    5 hours ago

    On June 12 We Stand
    5 hours ago

    Deputy Senate Presidency: Kalu bows to APC, supports Omo – Agege

    These Might Interest You...