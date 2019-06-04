Emir Wants Elected Politicians To Prioritise Security Of Lives, Property

The Emir, Zazzau and Chairman, Kaduna State Council of Emirs and Chiefs, Dr Shehu Idris today urged elected officers to prioritise security of lives and property of Nigerians above any other issue.

The Emir, who made the appeal while delivering a speech to mark the 1440 AH/2019 Eid-el-Fitr celebration at his palace in Zaria, Kaduna State observed that security of lives and property was paramount, hence the need for government at all levels to accord it the desired attention it deserves to attain peace and prosperity.

Idris, “We want to appeal to all elected officers to do everything possible to fulfill their campaign promises and endeavour to carry all manner of people along toward all-inclusive government for peace and tranquility to prevail. We want them to accord special attention to security of lives and property. They should also ensure the provision of sound and quality education, ease access to healthcare and farm inputs and implements, and other social amenities”.

The Emir appreciated Gov. Nasiru el-Rufai for executing meaningful and developmental projects across the state in the last four years, especially in the area of peace, education, fight against drug abuse and banditry, among others.

“We want to use this medium to extend our Sallah message to His Excellency, Governor Nasiru el-Rufai, and applaud him for his zeal and determination to restore lasting peace in the state. It will not be out of order to use this opportunity to congratulate you for taking oath of office for the second term, we pray and hope Almighty Allah will guide you aright and give you wisdom to take Kaduna to greater heights. We pray Almighty Allah will give you the strength to build upon the successes already established and we urge our subjects to continue to cooperate with the security agencies by providing useful information toward stemming criminality”.

The monarch appealed to federal and state governments and lawmakers to be united to pursue a common goal of rebuilding the economy toward making it among the top economies globally urging the government to introduce more programmes to empower people to enable them become self-reliant in both rural and urban areas.

The Emir encouraged Muslims to sustain the lessons learnt during Ramadan such as humility, fear of Almighty Allah, forgiveness, obedience, care for the poor, needy and orphans, among other good virtues.

“These are good lessons worthy of retention by Muslims. As good Muslims, you are not expected to indulge in social vices after the month of Ramadan. We hope as Muslims you will continue to work and practice these virtues and you will continue to obey and respect Islamic rules and regulations governing your lives. We also want to appeal to you to support and respect those in position of authority by obeying all rules and regulations governing our existence as a nation,” he advised.

He urged Muslims to continue to pray for peace to prevail across Nigeria, noting that peace is critical to the corporate existence of Nigeria.

While tasking his subjects on forming associations to assist themselves especially in the area of hygiene and environmental sanitation, he urged them to ensure drainages were evacuated to avoid flood.

The Emir advised them to ensure quick report to the appropriate authorities on outbreak of any disease with a view to tackling it before it escalates.

“It is pertinent to note that we have recorded a remarkable success in polio eradication and other child killer diseases, yet, we want to appeal to people to redouble efforts in embrace routine immunisation. We also want to encourage farmers to take their farming business seriously and government should endeavour to supply fertilisers, chemicals and other farm inputs and implements early,” he appealed.

Earlier in his sermon, the Chief Imam, Sheik Abubakar Gumi, Kofar-Gayan Low-cost Eid Praying Ground, Dr Muhammad Aliyu, described security as the highest bounty extended to human being by Almighty Allah.

Taking his text from Qur’an and Hadith, the Chief Imam said, “There is no ni’imah (bounty or blessing) extended to human beings by their creator like the blessing of security. This blessing is only possible when people avoid ascribing partner(s) to Almighty Allah, Qur’an says: Those who believe and do not ascribe partner to Almighty Allah, these category of people are secured. The Prophet (May and blessings of Allah be upon him) said: He who sleeps in his house secured and healthy and he has what to eat for the day, is like a person that is given the entire wealth of this world”.

Aliyu recalled that it was in line with preservation of “Tauhid” (oneness of Almighty Allah) that Almighty Allah protected Quraish from hunger, poverty, cold and winter season and ensure that they were secured.