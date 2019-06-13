Eradicate osu caste, Obiano tells Igbo royal fathers

Thursday, June 13, 2019 7:12 pm


Governor Obiano

Gov Willie Obiano of Anambra has urged traditional rulers in the South East to take drastic measures towards total eradication of the Osu caste system in the zone.

Obiano made the call during the opening ceremony of a two-day Seminar for Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council on Thursday in Awka.

The governor observed that some communities in the zone had eradicated the Osu Caste System while some were still practicing the obnoxious traditional Osu caste.

Obiano, who frowned at the discrimination associated with the system, expressed worry over the rate of cultism among the youths in the state.

He challenged the traditional rulers to fashion strategies towards dealing with the issue of cultism head on as the government at the grassroots.

The governor used the opportunity to advise the royal fathers to access the health insurance scheme introduced in the state by his administration to improve their lives.

Obiano expressed satisfaction over the effective implementation of the N20 million `choose your community’ projects in their various communities in the state.

In a speech, the Chairman of the State Traditional Rulers Council and Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, said the event would afford them the opportunity to discuss and evaluate certain issues of critical importance to the state and the entire former eastern Nigeria.

The event with the theme: ‘Igbos Have Kings’ attracted leaders and traditional rulers in the Southeast and South-South geo-political zones of the country.

