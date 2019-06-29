Ethiopian Customs to seize undeclared currencies above $3,000 from travelers

Ethiopian Customs to seize undeclared currencies above $3,000 from travelers

Saturday, June 29, 2019 4:18 pm


Ethiopian airline:

Nigerian travelers have been warned that Ethiopian Customs and Revenue Authority has recently stepped up its moves to commence seizure of foreign currencies and valuables in excess of 3,000 dollars.

Mr Friday Akpan, Acting Spokesperson of Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

Akpan said that the rule on the forfeiture of undeclared valuables applies to all passengers travelling to Ethiopia or transiting, including the prosecution of offenders of money laundering in line with Ethiopian Laws.

He said that the Ministry, therefore, urged all prospective Nigerian travelers to please take note of this development and adhere strictly to avoid undue embarrassment at their airport.

Akpan said that the Embassy of Nigeria in Addis Ababa was engaging the Ethiopian authorities to secure the release of undeclared monies seized from Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in January, the Embassy and Permanent Mission of Nigeria in Ethiopia had earlier informed Nigerian travelers on the seizure plans of excess currencies by the Ethiopian Authorities.

The information prior was aimed at safeguarding Nigerian travelers from having their monies and valuables confiscated by the Ethiopian authorities.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    51 mins ago

    Security and Development Challenges in the Sahel
    52 mins ago

    Lawan leads FG delegation to AFCON 2019, with Dalung, 9 others as members
    2 hours ago

    Transport Committee will not take over functions of unions, says Gov. Abiodun
    2 hours ago

    Why Cases of Sexual Abuse Remain Unreported
    2 hours ago

    Deportations of undocumented migrants to begin after July 4, says Trump
    2 hours ago

    Woman, daughter hacked to death for practising witchcraft
    2 hours ago

    Trump: I raised Khashoggi killing with Saudi crown prince
    2 hours ago

    I’ve no regrets dumping PDP, says Ogunlewe

    These Might Interest You...