Ethiopian Customs to seize undeclared currencies above $3,000 from travellers

Saturday, June 29, 2019 10:01 am


Ethiopian soldiers :

 Ethiopian Customs and Revenue Authority recently stepped up its moves to commence seizure of foreign currencies and valuables in excess of  3,000 dollars.

Mr Friday Akpan, Acting Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

Akpan said that the rule on the forfeiture of undeclared valuables applies to all passengers travelling to Ethiopia or transiting, including the prosecution of offenders of money laundering in line with Ethiopian Laws.

He said that the Ministry, therefore, urged all prospective Nigerian travelers to please take note of this development and adhere strictly to avoid undue embarrassment at their airport.

Akpan said that the Embassy of Nigeria in Addis Ababa was engaging the Ethiopian authorities to secure the release of undeclared monies seized from Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in January, the Embassy and Permanent Mission of Nigeria in Ethiopia had earlier informed Nigerian travelers on the seizure plans of excess currencies by the Ethiopian Authorities.

The information prior was aimed at safeguarding Nigerian travelers from having their monies and valuables confiscated by the Ethiopian authorities.

