Extortion: Enugu CP directs IGP X-Squad to fish out culprits

The Enugu Commissioner of Police, Mr Sulaiman Balarabe, on Thursday directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) X-Squad to fish out police personnel extorting members of the public in the state for immediate trial and punishment.

Balarabe gave the directive after his weekly meeting with Senior Police Officers (SPOs) and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) at the Police Command Headquarters, Enugu.

The commissioner said that the command had zero tolerance for extortion and other unprofessional conducts indulged in by any member of the force.

“I charge you (IGP X-Squad) to fish out those in this habit of extortion for immediate trial and commensurate punishment.

“Anyone found wanting among the officers and men will be dealt with in accordance with provisions of the Police Act and Regulations, while any affected senior officer will be queried accordingly,’’ he said.

He urged motorists and tricycle operators to desist from succumbing to the `evil acts’ of giving money to police personnel on stop-and-search duties but to promptly report to the nearest police division about any case of unprofessional conduct.

“Complaints on extortion can be forwarded to the command through direct inbox message to the command’s twitter account of @policeNG Enugu for necessary prompt action.

“Henceforth, any officer, whose cases of extortion have been recorded within his area of responsibility, will be sanctioned.

“I want officers to conduct strict supervision of men posted to stop-and-search points, patrol duties and traffic control,’’ Balarabe said.

The commissioner said that those personnel recently arrested over extortion of motorists during his routine patrols were currently undergoing orderly room trials, while the senior officer among them had been queried